TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

TXZ096-031200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ108>111-031200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ112-031200-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ136-031200-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ137-031200-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ126-138-031200-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ151-031200-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ150-031200-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-031200-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ153-031200-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ152-165-031200-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ166-167-031200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

