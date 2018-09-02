TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
672 FPUS54 KSHV 022044
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ096-031200-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ108>111-031200-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ112-031200-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ136-031200-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ137-031200-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ126-138-031200-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ151-031200-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ150-031200-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ149-031200-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ153-031200-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ152-165-031200-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ166-167-031200-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
344 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
15
