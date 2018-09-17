TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5
mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5
mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
