TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

TXZ096-171530-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ108>111-171530-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-171530-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-171530-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ125-171530-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ124-171530-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ136-171530-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ137-171530-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ138-171530-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ151-171530-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-171530-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-171530-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ165-171530-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5

mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-171530-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ153-171530-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ166-171530-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ167-171530-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

801 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5

mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

