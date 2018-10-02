TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1126 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
