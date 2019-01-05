TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
613 FPUS54 KSHV 050904
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
TXZ108>111-060315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ112-126-060315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ124-125-060315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ136-137-060315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ138-151-060315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ149-150-060315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ152-165-060315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-060315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
LAZ017-018-060315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
LAZ010-011-060315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
LAZ003-004-060315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread freezing fog and areas of dense fog through
mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
07
