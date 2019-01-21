TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy,
colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
light rain during the early morning. Slight chance of light rain
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy, windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance
of light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy, windy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance
of light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain
after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest and gusty after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy, windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy, windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light rain. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely during the
early morning. Chance of light rain after midnight. Cloudy,
cooler. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusty after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain
after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusty
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light rain. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely during the
early morning. Chance of light rain after midnight. Cloudy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusty after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of light rain. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusty after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
313 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph and gusty after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
