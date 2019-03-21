TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
_____
878 FPUS54 KSHV 210853
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
TXZ096-220315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ108>111-220315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ124-125-220315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ136-137-220315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ126-138-220315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ150-151-220315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ149-220315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-220315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ152-165-220315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-220315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LAZ003-004-220315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LAZ011-012-220315-
Red River-Bienville-
Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, Arcadia, Ringgold,
and Gibsland
353 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather