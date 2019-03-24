TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

_____

150 FPUS54 KSHV 240822

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

TXZ096-250315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-250315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ112-250315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-250315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ137-250315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-151-250315-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-250315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-250315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-153-250315-

Nacogdoches-Shelby-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ165-250315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-250315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather