TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
581 FPUS54 KSHV 280913
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
TXZ096-290330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ108-290330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ109-290330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ111-290330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ110-290330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ112-290330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ126-290330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ125-290330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ124-290330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ136-290330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ137-290330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ138-290330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ151-290330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ150-290330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ149-290330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ165-290330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ152-290330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ153-290330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ166-290330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ167-290330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
413 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
