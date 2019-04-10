TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

TXZ096-110000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ108>111-110000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-110000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ136-110000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts

to near 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ137-110000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ126-138-110000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ151-110000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-150-110000-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-153-110000-

Nacogdoches-Shelby-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph

becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-110000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-167-110000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

348 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

