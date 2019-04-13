TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

TXZ096-140315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy,

windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ108>111-140315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cloudy, windy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ112-140315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ126-138-140315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ124-125-140315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ137-140315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ136-140315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ149-140315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ150-140315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ151-140315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ153-140315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ152-140315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ165-140315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ166-167-140315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

303 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

