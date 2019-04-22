TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

TXZ096-230345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-230345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108>111-230345-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-125-230345-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-137-230345-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-138-230345-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-230345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-230345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-230345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-230345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ152-230345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-230345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ166-167-230345-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ001-002-230345-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ003-004-230345-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ005-006-230345-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ013-014-230345-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

331 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

