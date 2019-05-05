TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
339 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
