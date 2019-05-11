TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

430 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

