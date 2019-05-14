TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
927 FPUS54 KSHV 140835
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
TXZ096-150000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ108>111-150000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ112-150000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ136-150000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ137-150000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ126-138-150000-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ151-150000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ149-150-150000-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ152-153-150000-
Nacogdoches-Shelby-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ165-150000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ166-167-150000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ017-018-150000-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ010-011-150000-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ001-002-150000-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ003-004-150000-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
335 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
