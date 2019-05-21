TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019

370 FPUS54 KSHV 210906

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

TXZ096-220315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108>111-220315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning

through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ124-125-220315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning

through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-137-220315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe from late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-138-220315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Chance of showers in the late morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-151-220315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-152-165-220315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-220315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ017-018-220315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ010-011-220315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ001-002-220315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

ARZ071-072-220315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

406 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

