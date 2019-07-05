TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019
130 FPUS54 KSHV 050822
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108-060315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-060315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-060315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ110-060315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-060315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-060315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-060315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-060315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-060315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-060315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-060315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-060315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-060315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-060315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-060315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-060315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-060315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-060315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-060315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
322 AM CDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
