TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming light
and variable. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 103 to
106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 103 to 106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Highest heat index readings
104 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. North winds
5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
338 AM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Highest heat index readings
103 to 106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
