TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

_____

908 FPUS54 KSHV 180902

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108>111-190315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ112-126-190315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ124-125-190315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ136-137-190315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ138-151-190315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-150-190315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ152-165-190315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-190315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

80s to upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

LAZ017-018-190315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ010-011-190315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

LAZ001-002-190315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ003-004-190315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

402 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather