TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
TXZ096-020315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-020315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108>111-020315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-125-020315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-137-020315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-138-020315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-020315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-020315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ151-020315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-020315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-020315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-020315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming east in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-167-020315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-020315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-020315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ005-006-020315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ013-014-020315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
338 AM CDT Thu Aug 1 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
