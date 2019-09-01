TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

554 FPUS54 KSHV 010808

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

TXZ096-020315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-020315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-020315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-020315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-020315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-020315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-020315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-020315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-020315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-020315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-020315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-020315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-020315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ165-020315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-020315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

308 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

