TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
_____
036 FPUS54 KSHV 190855
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
TXZ096-200315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ108-200315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ109-200315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
through the early morning, then showers likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ111-200315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ110-200315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
through the early morning, then showers likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ112-200315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-200315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.
Showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms during
the early morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the early evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ125-200315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through the early morning. Showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with higher
gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ124-200315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-200315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-200315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms during the
early morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with higher
gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ138-200315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
early evening, then showers from mid evening through the
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
early evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ151-200315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
early evening, then showers from mid evening through the
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
early evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-200315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall from
late morning through mid afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-200315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-200315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the early evening, then showers likely from mid evening through
the overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the early evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-200315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
early evening, then showers from mid evening through the
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
early evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ153-200315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
early evening, then showers from mid evening through the
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
early evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ166-200315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
early evening, then showers from mid evening through the
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
early evening. Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ167-200315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
355 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
12
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather