TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

319 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

