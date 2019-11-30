TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

065 FPUS54 KSHV 301014

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108-010315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ109-010315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ111-010315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ110-010315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ112-010315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ126-010315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ125-010315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of thunderstorms and showers early in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ124-010315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ136-010315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of thunderstorms and showers early in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with higher

gusts becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ137-010315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

late morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ138-010315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

late morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ151-010315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning.

Thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-010315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

late morning. Thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ149-010315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

late morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ152-010315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-010315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ166-010315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ167-010315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ001-002-010315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

414 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

