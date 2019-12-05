TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
_____
429 FPUS54 KSHV 051010
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 mph becoming south with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ108>111-060315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 mph becoming south with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ112-126-060315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ124-125-060315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ136-137-060315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ149-150-060315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ138-151-060315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ152-165-060315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-060315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
LAZ017-018-060315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
LAZ010-011-060315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
LAZ003-004-060315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
410 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather