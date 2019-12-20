TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

_____

378 FPUS54 KSHV 200931

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

TXZ096-210330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-210330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ109-210330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-210330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-210330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-210330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT... Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-210330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT... Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-210330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-210330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-210330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-210330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ138-210330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT... Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ151-210330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT... Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around

40. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-210330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-210330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-210330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early morning,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ152-210330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early morning,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-210330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-210330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-210330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-210330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

331 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather