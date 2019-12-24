TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019

_____

760 FPUS54 KSHV 240902

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

TXZ096-250315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-250315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ124-125-250315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-137-250315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-250315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ150-151-250315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-152-165-250315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-250315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ017-018-250315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ010-011-250315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ001-002-250315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

ARZ071-072-250315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

302 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

