TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

TXZ096-160000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperatures rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ108>111-160000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ112-160000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ136-160000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ137-160000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ126-138-160000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming north up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ151-160000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ150-160000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ149-160000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ153-160000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ152-160000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ165-160000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ166-167-160000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

LAZ017-018-160000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

LAZ010-011-160000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

LAZ001-002-160000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

411 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

