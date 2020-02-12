TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
_____
734 FPUS54 KSHV 120942
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
TXZ097-130315-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through
mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ096-130315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ108-130315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ109-130315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ110-130315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ111-130315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ112-130315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through
mid morning. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ126-130315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs around
50. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ125-130315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ124-130315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning. Rain
in the morning, then a chance of light rain early in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times through mid morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ136-130315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ137-130315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ138-130315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain early in the afternoon.
Slight chance of light rain in the late afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ151-130315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ150-130315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain early in the afternoon.
Slight chance of light rain in the late afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ149-130315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain early in the afternoon.
Slight chance of light rain in the late afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ165-130315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ152-130315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ153-130315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ166-130315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms
through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ167-130315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
342 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms through the day. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
50
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather