TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020
_____
221 FPUS54 KSHV 181000
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
TXZ096-190000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the
late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight
chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ108-109-111-190000-
Franklin-Titus-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ110-190000-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ112-190000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ124-190000-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ125-190000-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of
showers from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ136-190000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ137-190000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ126-190000-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ138-190000-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely through the early morning, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ151-190000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ150-190000-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely during the
early morning. Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ149-190000-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely during the
early morning. Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ153-190000-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers
through mid afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers through the early morning, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ152-190000-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers
through mid afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers through the early morning, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ165-190000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers
through mid afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers through the early morning, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ166-167-190000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers through mid
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers
likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers through the early morning, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
LAZ017-018-190000-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
400 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers
through mid afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers through the early morning, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
15
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather