TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

_____

929 FPUS54 KSHV 020833

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

TXZ096-030315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108-030315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ109-030315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-030315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-030315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-030315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-030315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-030315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-030315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-030315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ137-030315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ138-030315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ151-030315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-030315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy,

cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-030315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-030315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ152-030315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-030315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-030315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-030315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-030315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

233 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather