TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
TXZ096-210330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ108-210330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ109-210330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ111-210330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ110-210330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ112-210330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ126-210330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ125-210330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ124-210330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ136-210330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ137-210330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ138-210330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ151-210330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ150-210330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ149-210330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ165-210330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ152-210330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ153-210330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ166-210330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ167-210330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
350 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
