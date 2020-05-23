TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

588 FPUS54 KSHV 230635

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

TXZ096-232115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ108>111-232115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ112-232115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ124-125-232115-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ136-137-232115-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ126-138-151-232115-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ149-150-232115-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ152-165-232115-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-232115-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ017-018-232115-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ010-011-232115-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ001-002-232115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ003-004-232115-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

135 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

