TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020
_____
582 FPUS54 KSHV 050748
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
TXZ097-060315-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ108-060315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ109-060315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ111-060315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ110-060315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ112-060315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ126-060315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ125-060315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ124-060315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ136-060315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-060315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ138-060315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ151-060315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-060315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-060315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-060315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-060315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-060315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ166-060315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ167-060315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
248 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
