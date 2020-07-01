TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
_____
362 FPUS54 KSHV 010900
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
TXZ096-020315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-020315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-136-020315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-137-020315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-020315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-151-020315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-152-020315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-020315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-020315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings 103 to 106 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-020315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-020315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ005-006-020315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ013-014-020315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
400 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather