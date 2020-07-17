TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
652 FPUS54 KSHV 170744
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
TXZ097-180315-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ096-180315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108-180315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-180315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-180315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ110-180315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-180315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-180315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-180315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-180315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-180315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-180315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-180315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-180315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-180315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-180315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ165-180315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ152-180315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ153-180315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ166-180315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ167-180315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
244 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
44
