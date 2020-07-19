TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

