TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
517 FPUS54 KSHV 191850
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
TXZ096-201515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108-201515-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-201515-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-201515-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ110-201515-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-201515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-201515-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-201515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-201515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-201515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-201515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-201515-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-201515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-201515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-201515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-201515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ152-201515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-201515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-201515-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ167-201515-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
150 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather