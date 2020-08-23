TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ096-241515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108-241515-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ109-241515-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ111-241515-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ110-241515-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-241515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ126-241515-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-241515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-241515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-241515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ137-241515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ138-241515-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ151-241515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ150-241515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ149-241515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ165-241515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ152-241515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ153-241515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ166-241515-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ167-241515-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
LAZ001-002-241515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
