TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

242 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

