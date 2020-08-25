TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph and gusty increasing to 10 to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

