TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ097-251515-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ096-251515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108-251515-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ109-251515-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ111-251515-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ110-251515-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-251515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ126-251515-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ125-251515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-251515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-251515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ137-251515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ138-251515-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ151-251515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-251515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ149-251515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ165-251515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-251515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-251515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-251515-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ167-251515-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
745 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph and gusty increasing to 10 to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
44
