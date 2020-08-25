TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
495 FPUS54 KSHV 252059
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
TXZ096-261515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ108-261515-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ109-261515-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ111-261515-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around
80. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ110-261515-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ112-261515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 103 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 40 mph with
gusts to near 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 35 mph
with gusts to near 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ126-261515-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph
increasing to north 15 to 45 mph with gusts to near 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ125-261515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 80.
North winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ124-261515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ136-261515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 30 mph
with gusts to near 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ137-261515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ138-261515-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 35 mph increasing to northwest
15 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 35 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ151-261515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 60 mph becoming northwest
15 to 55 mph with gusts to near 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ150-261515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ149-261515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 30 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ165-261515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
5 to 35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 20 to 65 mph with gusts to near 80 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ152-261515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northeast 5 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 25 to 60 mph with gusts to
near 70 mph becoming west 5 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ153-261515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening
through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 5 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 60 mph becoming
west 10 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ166-261515-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening
through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northeast 5 to 35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 30 to 65 mph with gusts to
near 80 mph becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 55 mph with
gusts to near 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ167-261515-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening
through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 5 to 35 mph with gusts
to near 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 30 to 65 mph with gusts to near
80 mph becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 55 mph with gusts to
near 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-261515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.
Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat
index readings 104 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph
increasing to 20 to 55 mph with gusts to near 70 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
09
_____
