TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ096-261515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108-261515-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ109-261515-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ111-261515-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

80. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ110-261515-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-261515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 40 mph with

gusts to near 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 35 mph

with gusts to near 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-261515-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph

increasing to north 15 to 45 mph with gusts to near 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-261515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 80.

North winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-261515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ136-261515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 30 mph

with gusts to near 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-261515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-261515-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 35 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 35 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-261515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 60 mph becoming northwest

15 to 55 mph with gusts to near 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-261515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-261515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 30 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-261515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

5 to 35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 20 to 65 mph with gusts to near 80 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-261515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 5 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 25 to 60 mph with gusts to

near 70 mph becoming west 5 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-261515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening

through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 5 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 60 mph becoming

west 10 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-261515-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening

through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northeast 5 to 35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 30 to 65 mph with gusts to

near 80 mph becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 55 mph with

gusts to near 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-261515-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening

through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 5 to 35 mph with gusts

to near 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 30 to 65 mph with gusts to near

80 mph becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 55 mph with gusts to

near 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-261515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

359 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph

increasing to 20 to 55 mph with gusts to near 70 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

09

