TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
172 FPUS54 KSHV 271257
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
TXZ096-280315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108-280315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hotter.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ109-280315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hotter. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ111-280315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hotter. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ110-280315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hotter. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-280315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ126-280315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-280315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-280315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hotter. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-280315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-280315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ138-280315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ151-280315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 5 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-280315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 5 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-280315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 30 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-280315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 112 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-280315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 113 to 116.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-280315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TORNADO WATCH 453 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 55 mph becoming west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-280315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TORNADO WATCH 453 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to near 45 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 112 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-280315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TORNADO WATCH 453 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Hurricane force winds. Showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 85 mph with
gusts to near 100 mph becoming west and decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 110 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-280315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
757 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TODAY...Strong winds. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 70 mph becoming west 10 to 50 mph with
gusts to near 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
09
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather