TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020
_____
676 FPUS54 KSHV 120747
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
TXZ096-130330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-130330-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-126-130330-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ124-125-130330-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ136-137-130330-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ138-151-130330-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ149-150-130330-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ152-165-130330-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-130330-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ017-018-130330-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ010-011-130330-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-130330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ003-004-130330-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
247 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
13
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather