TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
TXZ096-100330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ108-100330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ109-100330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ111-100330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ110-100330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ112-100330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ126-100330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ125-100330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ124-100330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ136-100330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ137-100330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ138-100330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ151-100330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ150-100330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ149-100330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon, then partly
cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ165-100330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ152-100330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ153-100330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ166-100330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ167-100330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
LAZ001-002-100330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
207 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
