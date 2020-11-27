TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
TXZ096-280400-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ108-280400-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TXZ109-280400-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TXZ111-280400-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TXZ110-280400-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TXZ112-280400-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ126-280400-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ125-280400-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ124-280400-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
TXZ136-280400-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ137-280400-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ138-280400-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ151-280400-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ150-280400-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ149-280400-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ165-280400-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ152-280400-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ153-280400-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ166-280400-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers likely
through the night. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ167-280400-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
LAZ001-002-280400-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
330 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
