TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
_____
566 FPUS54 KSHV 090822
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
TXZ096-100315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ108>111-100315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
ARZ070-TXZ097-112-100315-
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
ARZ071-072-100315-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ136-100315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ137-100315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ126-138-100315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ151-100315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ150-100315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ149-100315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ153-100315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ152-100315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ165-100315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ166-167-100315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather