TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

TXZ108-190315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

TXZ109-190315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening.

Showers likely during the early morning, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ111-190315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening.

Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ110-190315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening.

Showers likely during the early morning, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ112-190315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ126-190315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ125-190315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ124-190315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening.

Showers likely during the early morning, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ136-190315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ137-190315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Chance of showers during the early morning, then showers

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ138-190315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ151-190315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT... Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT... Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT... Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ166-190315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ167-190315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

LAZ001-002-190315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

243 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

