TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

TXZ096-231815-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ108-231815-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ109-231815-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ111-231815-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ110-231815-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ112-231815-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ126-231815-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

TXZ125-231815-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ124-231815-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ136-231815-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

TXZ137-231815-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ138-231815-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ151-231815-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ150-231815-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ149-231815-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ165-231815-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ152-231815-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ153-231815-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ166-231815-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ167-231815-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

LAZ001-002-231815-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

