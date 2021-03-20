TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

_____

542 FPUS54 KSHV 201544 AAA

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

TXZ096-210615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108-210615-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-210615-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-210615-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ110-210615-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-210615-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-210615-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-210615-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-210615-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-210615-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-210615-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ138-210615-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-210615-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-210615-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-210615-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-210615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-210615-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-210615-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-210615-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-210615-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-210615-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1044 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

12

