TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

_____

430 FPUS54 KSHV 140737

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

TXZ096-150315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-150315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-126-150315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-125-150315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-137-150315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-151-150315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-150-150315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-165-150315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-150315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ017-018-150315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ010-011-150315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-150315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-150315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ005-006-150315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ013-014-150315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ019-021-150315-

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ020-022-150315-

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

