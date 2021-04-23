TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

063 FPUS54 KSHV 230828

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

TXZ096-240315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the early evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the early

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108-240315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-240315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the early morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ111-240315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ110-240315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-240315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the early evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the early

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-240315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the early evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the early

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-240315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely during the mid and late

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-240315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-240315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-240315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ138-240315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the early evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the early

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-240315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the early evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the early

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-240315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-240315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-240315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-240315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-240315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-240315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-240315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the early evening. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-240315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

328 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the early evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe from mid evening through the early

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

