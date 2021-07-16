TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

